President Ilham Aliyev meets with Croatian PM

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic.

The sides hailed the level of relations in accordance with the strategic partnership document signed between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

They exchanged views over prospects for cooperation between the two countries in energy, transport, information and communication technologies and other areas.

