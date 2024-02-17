President Ilham Aliyev meets with European Commission Executive Vice-President in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with European Commission Executive Vice-President for European Green Deal, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič in Munich, at the latter’s request, News.Az reports.

Maroš Šefčovič hailed the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the energy sector. He commended Azerbaijan's role as a pan-European energy supplier. Expressing his intention to visit Azerbaijan soon, Maroš Šefčovič highlighted that COP29 creates good opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the fields of renewable energy and combating climate change.

Saying that climate finance will be among the key agenda topics of the COP29 session to be held in Azerbaijan, Maroš Šefčovič emphasized that the European Union is ready to support Azerbaijan as a partner closely involved in climate change processes.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan will spare no effort to achieve solidarity between the Global North and the Global South at COP29. ”Thus, Azerbaijan's activities within the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other member organizations, as well as its relations with the European Union and other partners, can contribute to achieving such solidarity.” The head of state also noted the formation of a “Troika” for the first time within the COP framework, stressing that the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil will work together in this direction.

