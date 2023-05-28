President Ilham Aliyev meets with people who returned to Lachin city and presents house keys to them

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the people who returned to the city of Lachin and presented house keys to them.

The head of state addressed meeting.

Then, the head of state presented the keys to the residents returning to the city of Lachin.

Residents expressed their gratitude to the head of state.

Resident Elbrus Sadigov: Mr. President, we are glad to see you. I have been dreaming of hugging and kissing you. Thank God, my dream has come true. I am very happy. May Allah bless you! We are proud of you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Resident Isag Musayev: Mr. President, I also say, Thank you very much! I also congratulate you. I wish you good health, a long life and good health to our soldiers, and Allah mercy on our martyrs. I wish the disabled and veterans a speedy recovery. Thank you for giving us this day.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Elbrus Sadivov: Mr. President, after 31 years of occupation, I am greeting you in the city of Lachin, which you have turned into a paradise, and I say “You are welcome!” We have lived with this longing for 31 years. Thank God, we have returned to our land. When I came here in the evening, I felt a sense of pride, such a wonderful Lachin, construction work, landscaping work was done quickly thanks to you, and we feel very proud. You have returned our lands. You have given us life. As an elder, I express my gratitude to you on behalf of the elders of Lachin and all the people of Lachin. May Allah bless you. Mr. President, during the 44-day war, we were watching all your speeches and information. We lost our martyrs. May Allah rest their souls in peace.

President Ilham Aliyev: Amen

Elbrus Sadigov: May Allah grant health and happiness to our veterans. In a short time, you liberated our lands, you have restored the dignity of 50 million Azerbaijanis. May Allah bless you. I wish you good health and happiness. Today we have three wonderful holidays – Independence Day, the day of our return to Lachin and the day of presidential election in Turkey. We pray to Allah to see our friend, our brother, our pillar, our support, our beloved one as a president. May Allah bless him with good health.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Elbrus Sadigov: We look forward to hearing some good news. Inshallah, we will. I also had a wish. Thank God, I was lucky enough to see him. I always watched you on TV. When the war ended, I kissed you on TV and expressed my gratitude. May Allah always have you there for us. My dream came true today, my biggest dream has come true. We are back, we are both happy and sad. Some of our loved ones have passed away, their souls will be happy thanks to you. May Allah bless you. May Allah always have you as our President. I want you to celebrate your 100th birthday here.

Resident Ajdar Ahmadov: Mr. President, we are welcoming you to our homeland. I sincerely congratulate you, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, on May 28. I want to note with great regret that our older generation, personally my father and mother, are not here today. I am both happy and sad to be here today. Even if they don't participate here, we are like children in our Lachin, and I want to inform you that from today we will live and create in our native land. We will do our best to beautify our place. Mr. President, we express our deep gratitude to you for making this day possible for us. Thank you very much. May Allah bless you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Resident Gadir Valiyev: Dear President, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, you gave us the joy of Victory in the 44-day war. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace and grant good health to our ghazis. As a result of your wise policy, the 31-year longing of the people of Lachin has come to an end. I congratulate you and your family on this occasion on behalf of all the people of Lachin. I wish you a long life and good health.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, and happy holidays again.

Then, a commemorative photograph was taken.

