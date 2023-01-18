President Ilham Aliyev met with Executive Director of UN Human Settlements Programme in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif in Davos, News.az reports.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meetings with Maimunah Mohd Sharif in Baku and during the National Urban Forum in Aghdam.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif recalled with pleasure her visits to Azerbaijan and expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. She described Azerbaijan as the leader among the world countries in terms of voluntary financial donations to UN-Habitat.

The UN-Habitat executive director emphasized that Azerbaijan has very good results in the field of sustainable urban planning and continues its activities in this regard.

Noting that he supports the goals and tasks of the United Nations Human Settlements, and the UN-Habitat carries out a vital and necessary mission on a global scale, the head of state mentioned that Azerbaijan will continue to support the activities of the organization.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif noted that the experience of Azerbaijan in the field of urban planning is also of interest to the world countries.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on further development of cooperation between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and Azerbaijan, as well as holding the next National Urban Forum.

The UN-Habitat Executive Director hailed Azerbaijan`s close involvement in the activities of sub-structures of UN-Habitat and the reciprocal visits at various levels.

