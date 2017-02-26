President Ilham Aliyev met with President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi as part of his official visit to the State of Qatar.
They discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar Petroleum, and highlighted the possibility of joint involvement in a number of projects, Trend reports.
They also exchanged views over the possibility of Qatar Petroleum`s participation in projects in the Caspian Sea or SOCAR`s projects in other countries.
