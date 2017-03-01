President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad.

The presidents hailed dynamic development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. They said the bilateral ties are developing in a variety of areas, including in the field of foreign trade, according to AzerTag.

The presidents discussed energy projects, noting the significance of continuing their successful implementation.

They stressed the importance of increasing the role of businessmen and companies in the development of economic ties and expanding cooperation in the banking sector.

The two presidents discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

