President Ilham Aliyev: Novruz holiday is a sacred gift of our ancestors to present generations

“The Novruz holiday, which has very ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred gift of our ancestors to present generations. Passing the test of time and leaving indelible traces in people’s memory over the centuries, this holiday has penetrated the depths of the spiritual world of our people since ancient times and played an important part in the formation of our traditional values,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday, News.az reports.

“The rich inner world of our great-grandfathers, their wise philosophy of life and bright dreams about the future are fully embodied in the spring holiday.

The Novruz holiday, which has represents sublime human feelings and has a rejuvenating power, paves the way for sincere relations between people, strengthens the feelings of friendship, mercy and kindness, and contributes to a harmonious development of our society around a single ideology. Novruz traditions, which we consider an integral part of our national existence and protect from external influences, are an expression of our respect for our spiritual wealth and, at the same time, our valuable contribution to the treasure of human culture,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az