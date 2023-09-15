President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Head of Presidency Council of Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Head of the Presidency Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis al-Menfi over significant loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by heavy floods in the country, News.az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the significant loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by heavy floods in your country.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the friendly people of Libya, and wish the injured recovery as well as the soonest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” the head of state said in his letter.

News.Az