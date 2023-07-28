President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to UAE counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of your brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative,” the Azerbaijani president said in his message of condolences.

“I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, all members of your family and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates. May Allah rest his soul in peace!”, President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az