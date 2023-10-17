President Ilham Aliyev once again pays respect to martyrs at meeting with Fuzuli residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev once again paid respect to the martyrs at the meeting with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”, News.Az reports.

“Today, while celebrating this holiday, of course, we all once again express our deep respect for the memory of our dear martyrs. Two days ago, when I addressed the people from the central square of Khankendi, I said that we were indebted to them for this day. And it is true,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az