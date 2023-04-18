President Ilham Aliyev opens “ASAN xidmet” center in Salyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated “ASAN xidmet” center in Salyan, News.az reports.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed the head of state of the Center.

The administrative building, two parking lots, cafe, concert stage, decorative fountain, recreation zone and children's entertainment area were created on the 2-hectare area allocated for the Salyan regional “ASAN xidmet” center.

The Center will offer more than 360 services by various public agencies, as well as private companies and enterprises.

The head of state was also informed of advanced innovations - "Metaverse" platform, "METASAN service", "e-ASAN" equipment, "Charge Box" power supply stations.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev was presented with the first jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "10th anniversary of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2012-2022)" as well as a keepsake dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Agency prepared by ABAD on behalf of the "ASAN xidmet" center staff.

There are currently 25 “ASAN xidmet” centers in the country. Seven of them are located in the city of Baku, two in Ganja, two in Sumgayit, the rest are in Sabirabad, Barda, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, Shaki, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Aghjabadi, Balakan and Salyan.

To date, “ASAN xidmet” centers have received about 61 million applications from more than 8,640,061 citizens. According to a survey, the popular approval rating of the services provided by “ASAN xidmet” is 99.8 percent.

News.Az