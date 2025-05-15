Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev pays working visit to Albania

Photo: Azertac

On May 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tirana on a working visit to participate in the 6th European Political Community Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama and President of the European Council António Costa, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

At Tirana International Airport, the head of state was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, and other officials.

