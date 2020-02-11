President Ilham Aliyev presented "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with the prominent representative of the national mugham art, People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerTag reports.

The head of state presented the "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov.

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then viewed exhibitions at the center.

