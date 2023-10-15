Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev raises national flag of Azerbaijan in Khojaly town and Asgaran settlement

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the town of Khojaly, News.Az reports. 

The head of state toured the town.

The town of Khojaly was occupied on the night of February 25-26, 1992. The Armenian invaders committed one of the bloodiest genocides in history against the Azerbaijani people in Khojaly. As a result of this genocide, 613 civilians were killed.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district.

The head of state toured the settlement.

