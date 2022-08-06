President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Rwanda

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Rwanda Fidelis Ntampaka Mironko, News.az reports.

Ambassador Fidelis Ntampaka Mironko presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the Ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the need for the establishment of closer relations between the two countries both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, and touched upon the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Rwanda in the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement. The head of state expressed his gratitude for the support of Azerbaijan in the extension of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as Rwanda's support for the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan as chair of the Movement, especially the efforts related to COVID-19.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the main goal of Azerbaijan's efforts in this direction was the fair distribution of vaccines and the fight against vaccine discrimination. Regarding bilateral relations, the head of state noted the need for identifying new areas for cooperation and emphasized the importance of organizing reciprocal visits of delegations and business groups in this regard.

Ambassador Fidelis Ntampaka Mironko conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame to the head of state, and recalled his visit to Azerbaijan with respect.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the Ambassador to convey his greetings to the President of Rwanda.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that extensive contacts would be established with relevant agencies of Azerbaijan in order to expand relations between the two countries.

News.Az