President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.

The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields, including in the military relations, hailed at the meeting. The sides emphasized the importance of key energy projects the two countries are jointly involved in. The significance of the successful realization of the Southern Gas Corridor was also underlined at the meeting.

The sides noted that economic cooperation and investment making between Azerbaijan and Georgia contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

