President Ilham Aliyev received world-renowned scientist Aziz Sancar

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of North Carolina, the U.S, the Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, known for his important discoveries in the field of DNA, member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, world-renowned scientist Aziz Sancar.

Aziz Sancar congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the victory in the Patriotic War, adding that the entire Turkic world was proud of this victory.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Aziz Sancar`s personal support for Azerbaijan`s just position during the Patriotic War and his congratulations on the victory, noting that it served to raise the voice of the country in the world.

Recalling that Aziz Sancar helped a child who lost his parents as a result of the Armenian missile shelling on Ganja during the war, the head of state described it as an example of great humanity. Describing Aziz Sancar as an important figure of the Turkic world, President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan. The head of state emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan have great respect and love for Aziz Sancar as a scientist and a patriot.

The sides then posed for photographs.





News.Az