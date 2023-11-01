President Ilham Aliyev receives Chief of Pakıstan’s Army Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief of Pakıstan’s Army Staff Asim Munir, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries are successfully developing in a variety of fields including the military one.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed continuous support the government and people of Pakistan provided to Azerbaijan during Armenia’s aggression against the country. The fact that Pakistan did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of this country’s aggression was described by the head of state as demonstration of brotherly attitude to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction to Pakistan for the political support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

The head of state pointed out that the historical mission of de-occupation of Azerbaijani lands had been accomplished with the country’s sovereignty totally restored and large-scale reconstruction work started in the liberated lands.

Praising successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the defense industry, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the importance of conducting joint military training between the two countries.

Touching upon sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries at the international level, the head of state reiterated that Azerbaijan had always supported brotherly Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Asim Munir's visit would contribute to cementing cooperation between the two countries.

Asim Munir congratulated Azerbaijan on the Victory in the Second Karabakh War and the country’s achievements in the anti-terrorist measures taken in September this year, adding that it was welcomed with great joy in Pakistan. The Chief of Pakistan’s Army Staff once again emphasized that Pakistan, remaining committed to fraternal relations with the people of Azerbaijan, had not recognized Armenia until today.

Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support with respect to the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

News.Az