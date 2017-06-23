President Ilham Aliyev receives Costa Rican FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received Foreign Minister of Costa Rica Manuel González Sanz.

Manuel González Sanz said the Formula One race is a significant sporting event, noting that this race is going to attract a large number of tourists to Azerbaijan.



The guest mentioned that the last time he had been to Azerbaijan one year ago, adding that he is impressed by the pace of development in Baku.



President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the Formula One race, noting that the participation of lots of tourists from different countries in this event will allow them to see the development processes in Baku, which will lead to further development of tourism in our country.



The sides underlined that there are good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged their views on the areas of economy, trade, investment, joint projects, tourism, etc.

News.Az

