President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming French ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France Anne Bouillon, News.Az reports.

The ambassador presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France. The head of state pointed out the rich history of diplomatic relations between the two countries over the past period.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that the coming period will be more fruitful in terms of developing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The ambassador recalled National Leader Heydar Aliyev`s visit to France in 1993, and said that she will spare no effort to contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and France during her tenure.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the regional issues. Noting that Armenia has made baseless claims about the alleged closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road in the territory of Azerbaijan in recent times, the head of state said that these claims are completely false and nonsense. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the transportation of civilian goods and civilians is ensured on this road through Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross. “Since December 12, passage of nearly 1,000 vehicles through this road in both directions has been ensured.”

The head of state stressed the importance of putting an end to the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and ensuring the constant monitoring of these deposits by the country.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success during her diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan.





News.Az