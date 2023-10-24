President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Latvian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Skuja, News.Az reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Noting that the bilateral relations have a rich history, President Ilham Aliyev praised the contribution of mutual contacts, especially the visits of the heads of state to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.

Touching upon the economic ties, the head of state stressed the importance of defining wider opportunities in trade, investment and other areas.

The President of Azerbaijan noted the significance of supporting each other in the period after the restoration of the two countries` independence. President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the role of interparliamentary cooperation in strengthening bilateral relations, and emphasized the importance of contacts between the nations.

The head of state expressed hope that the bilateral ties will develop successfully in the future.

Hailing the high level of hospitality in the country, the ambassador said that he was deeply impressed by the beauty of Azerbaijan and the ongoing development processes here.

Edgars Skuja extended the Latvian President`s invitation to the head of state to pay an official visit to his country.

President Ilham Aliyev gratefully accepted the invitation.

Praising successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia within international organizations, the sides lauded the fact that the Embassy of Latvia acts as a NATO coordinator in Azerbaijan and contributes to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO. The support provided by Latvia as a member state for the development of Azerbaijan`s relations with both NATO and the European Union was also highly appreciated.

