President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, AZERTAC reports.

The successful development of the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation was hailed at the meeting. It was pointed out that the negotiations on a new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU are underway, underlining that the document will create favorable opportunities for comprehensive development of future cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views over the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the issues relating to prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in tourism, transport, and education areas.

