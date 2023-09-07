President Ilham Aliyev receives ministers of Turkic states participating in the events held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise "Baku-2023" – Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Syrym Sharipkhanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Ajikeev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan Abdulla Kuldashev and Minister of Internal Affairs of Northern Cyprus Dursun Oguz, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- I sincerely welcome you. Welcome to Azerbaijan!

The meeting of the ministers of emergency situations of the Organization of Turkic States begins in Baku today. This is a very important event. I am sure that the meeting will be very good and the results will be very successful.

As you may know, the summit of the heads of Turkic states will be held in two months. Major preparations for the Summit are underway, including management of emergency situations. As far as I know, the meeting is also expected to prepare an agreement on mutual assistance. There is a great need for this. We all know very well that the number of emergency situations in our region and the world as a whole has increased dramatically of late. There are many reasons for that but the fact is that unprecedented floods, earthquakes and fires have become commonplace. I would like to take this opportunity to pay my respects to the memory of those who died in the terrible earthquake and express my condolences to brotherly Türkiye. As you know, Azerbaijan made its efforts in the aftermath of this horrific earthquake, from the first hours and minutes. Currently, the final parameters of a settlement to be built by the Azerbaijani state in the city of Kahramanmaras are being determined, and we will start construction in the near future.

Azerbaijan has fairly extensive experience in this field. In recent years, work has been carried out to strengthen our material and technical infrastructure, the professionalism of rescue workers has increased. As a whole, our rescue missions in various regions, including the countries connecting the Turkic world, clearly show our capabilities and intention. We should always be by each other's side. All member countries are making their valuable contributions to the development of the Organization of Turkic States, including Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has supported the strengthening of this organization at all times, and relations with member countries of the organization rank first among our foreign policy priorities. I have stated this many times as President, and we have shown it in practice.

The Turkic world is a big family, and I am glad that all member and observer countries have provided great support for the organization in recent years. Of course, this support should be provided in the following years as well. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has managed to take its rightful place on a global scale. However, we must continue to work hard so that our possibilities of influence are even broader. Here, of course, mutual assistance, the strengthening of economic relations, the constant coordination and consultations at the political level, mutual assistance in the field of security, i.e. all these are important factors and will further strengthen our union. I am sure that the position and role of our organization in the world will further increase in the near future.

I want to say again that relations with Turkic states are a first-class task in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. It is no coincidence that over the past few years, I have paid numerous visits to countries that are members of the Organization. The heads of state and government of the member countries of the organization have paid multiple visits to Azerbaijan, and these visits are planned for this year as well. So this once again shows that we are on the right track.

Today, for the first time, a representative of Northern Cyprus is also present here with us. I would like to specifically welcome our Northern Cypriot Turkic brothers. The minister is present here as an observer, but at the same time, with his national flag. Of course, the flag of Northern Cyprus should and will be flown at our event. Azerbaijan has always been by the side of our brothers united in the whole Turkic world, and it is very gratifying that Northern Cyprus was chosen as an observer to at the last summit of the Organization of Turkic States. On this occasion, I heartily congratulate all our Turkic brothers. This once again shows our unity and once again shows our resolve. It shows that we are and will always be with each other on the path of truth.

I welcome you again. I wish you good luck and the best results. Please convey my sincere greetings to the heads of state and government of the countries you represent.

x x x

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the meeting:

- Honorable Mr. President, good morning.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I would like to thank you very much on behalf of the delegation and on my own behalf for taking the time to receive us. As you mentioned in your opening speech, this is an indicator of the attention you and the heads of state have been paying to our organization and its activities.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev touched upon the importance of the second meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise “Baku-2023”. He specifically noted the support of the President of Azerbaijan for the activities of the Organization of Turkic States and stated:

- I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your continuous support to the activities of the Organization of Turkic States. Your Excellency, the rapid changes taking place all over the world, the important events, the challenges at the global and regional levels make integration and cooperation among Turkic states ever more important and bring our peoples ever closer together. The relations between the fraternal Turkic peoples have great strategic importance and potential. On February 6, 2023, during the devastating earthquakes that occurred in the territory of brotherly Türkiye, we witnessed that not only states, but also our people stood up in a show of unprecedented solidarity and assistance to brotherly Türkiye.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev also touched upon the importance of uniting the efforts of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in the fight against natural disasters and emergency situations. He recalled the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara in March of this year held on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and emphasized the important decisions made at the summit.

x x x

Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said in his remarks at the meeting:

- Dear Mr. President, first of all, I would like to thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to receive us.

I have brought to you the most sincere greetings from Mr. President.

I am very pleased to be here today, in the brotherly land of Azerbaijan. Our cooperation, which has developed and strengthened under the patronage of our esteemed President and Your Excellency, is unmatched in the world. We, as the Ministry of Interior, have built our cooperation with the institutions of Azerbaijan on the basis of sincerity and selflessness. We see the meetings held during this period as an expression of our fraternal solidarity rather than diplomatic contact.

Dear Mr. President, with your permission, I would like to once again gratefully remember the helping hand extended by our dear Azerbaijan during the Kahramanmaras earthquakes. As you know, we are trying to leave this huge pain behind. Over this period, under the leadership of Your Excellency, the brotherly assistance of Azerbaijan will never be forgotten by our noble nation. Azerbaijan was the first to come to our aid, and Azerbaijani search and rescue teams were also the last to leave. We can never thank our Azerbaijani brothers enough for their financial and moral support.

The Minister of Interior of Türkiye also reported on the activities carried out in the field of natural disaster and emergency management and spoke about cooperation with relevant institutions of Azerbaijan, noting that they it would further strengthen on a foundation of sincere relations between the heads of the two states. The Turkish minister noted the importance of the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Ankara on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev after the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, and said:

- Dear Mr. President, I once again express my pleasure to meet with you, and thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule. I also congratulate our brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of the approaching anniversary of our Karabakh Victory. We remember with gratitude all our Azerbaijani brothers who rose to the height of martyrdom. I express my respect to you, Mr. President.

x x x

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

The head of state thanked for the Turkish President`s greetings, and asked the minister to pass on his greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

News.Az