President Ilham Aliyev receives Saint Petersburg Governor

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Governor of Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation Alexander Beglov, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, they highlighted that Azerbaijan's friendly relations with Russia are flourishing across various domains, and the country's cooperation with various regions of Russia, including the city of Saint Petersburg, contributes to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Beglov fondly recalled their past meetings, expressing confidence that the Governor's visit would yield fruitful outcomes and provide an excellent opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects.

They stressed that remarkable events had been held in Saint Petersburg to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and warmly acknowledged the contributions of several distinguished Azerbaijanis to the development of the city of Saint Petersburg.

Discussions during the meeting covered the expansion of trade, economic, and investment opportunities, as well as the strengthening of humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation between relevant institutions. They expressed mutual interest in strengthening relations, noting the positive reception of signing the 4-year Road Map during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saint Petersburg, operating for two decades.

Then, a keepsake was presented to the head of state.

News.Az