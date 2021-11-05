President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus Erika Olson.

They noted that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the US. The sides said that the two countries enjoy a long-standing and successful partnership, and hailed the fruitful cooperation in the field of energy. The US interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting.

During the conversation, they underlined that there are new opportunities for regional development and cooperation, and exchanged views on the cooperation prospects.





