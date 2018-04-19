President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolence to George Bush
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the 41st President of the US, George Herbert Walker Bush.
The letter says:
"I am deeply saddened upon hearing the news on the death of your wife, Mrs. Barbara Bush.
I share your sorrow and express my deepest condolences to you, all the members of your family on this heavy loss."
News.Az