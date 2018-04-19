Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolence to George Bush

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the 41st President of the US, George Herbert Walker Bush.

The letter says:

"I am deeply saddened upon hearing the news on the death of your wife, Mrs. Barbara Bush.

I share your sorrow and express my deepest condolences to you, all the members of your family on this heavy loss."

News.Az 

