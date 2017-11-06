President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Donald Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to US President Donald Trump.

The letter reads as follows:



“Dear Mr President, I’m deeply saddened by the news of a large number of people having been killed and wounded in an armed assault on a Baptist church in Texas. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to You, the families and close ones of the killed, and the whole people of America, and I wish speedy recovery for the wounded.”

News.Az

News.Az