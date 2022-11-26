President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on ensuring the activity of the Embassy in Israel

President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on ensuring the activity of the Embassy in Israel

President Ilham Aliyev signed the Order to ensure the activity of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel (in Tel Aviv), News.az reports.

According to the Order, the Cabinet of Ministers should resolve the material and technical supply and financing issues related to ensuring the activity of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel (in Tel Aviv) and resolve other issues arising from this Order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will approve the structure and staffing table of the Embassy.

News.Az