President Ilham Aliyev signs decree to raise pension for World War II veterans

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the pension for World War II veterans, News.Az reports.

Under the decree, the amount of the monthly presidential pension paid to the participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and to persons who worked during the World War II at enterprises, departments and organizations of besieged Leningrad city and were awarded the medal "For Defense of Leningrad" and the badge "Inhabitants of besieged Leningrad", has been set at 330 manat ($194.1) from January 1, 2023.

Previously, the monthly amount of the presidential pension for the above mentioned persons was 300 manat ($176.4).

