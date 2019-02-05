President Ilham Aliyev signs order on 27th anniversary of Khojaly genocide
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, AzerTag reports.
Under the order, the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration will develop a plan of events on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and ensure its implementation.
On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly, 487 people became disabled, and 1275 residents were taken
News.Az