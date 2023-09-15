President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to Heydar Aliyev's efforts, a transparent financial and audit system was established in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Thanks to Heydar Aliyev's tireless efforts and unwavering determination to build a democratic and law-governed state, a transparent financial and audit system was established in Azerbaijan. This year, as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth, we are witnessing a vibrant and strong economy the foundation of which was laid by the Great Leader,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter to the participants of the international scientific-practical conference “Sustainable development. Accountability. Transparency”, News.az reports.

“The National Leader, who saw the only way of reviving the country's economy, which was on the bring a collapse in the early years of independence, in a transition to a market economy and integration into the world economy, initiated large-scale reforms. Under his leadership, the fundamental measures taken in the field of improving corporate governance and encouraging an environment of free competition brought the development of free entrepreneurship to the fore. At the same time, Heydar Aliyev's far-sighted policy, great statesmanship experience and strategic vision ensured the economic development of the country, laid the groundwork of a multi-vector economic policy and earned Azerbaijan the status of a reliable partner in the world,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az