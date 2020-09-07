President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world

President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

AzerTag presents some excerpts from the remarks of President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting.

“We have had more than 10 meetings with President Rouhani over the past few years. A number of issues discussed and decisions made during these meetings have brought our countries closer together. Many documents covering almost all areas have been signed.”

“We always support each other's position in international organizations. We always show solidarity within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). About two months ago, following yet another act of military aggression on the part of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation adopted resolutions supporting the position and just cause of Azerbaijan and condemning the actions of Armenia. The Islamic Republic of Iran as an active member of these two organizations has once again shown its support for Azerbaijan by joining this position.”

“Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan continues. As a result of this aggression, about 20 percent of our lands have been occupied. The fact that Azerbaijani citizens have become refugees is the result of this occupation. A policy of ethnic cleansing has been carried out against the Azerbaijanis, the Khojaly genocide has been committed.”

“Our historical and religious monuments have been destroyed by Armenia. Our religious monuments have been desecrated. Our mosques in the occupied territories have been destroyed by the Armenians. They even keep animals in some of the mosques. There are extensive video and photo evidence of these ugly deeds. It can be found on the Internet. This is a crime not only against us but also against the entire Muslim world.”

News.Az

News.Az