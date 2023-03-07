Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: The fact that our countries are located far from each other should not prevent our cooperation

Our countries are located far from each other, but I believe that this should not prevent our cooperation in various fields, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, News.az reports.

“While there is cooperation at the political level, we should consider opportunities in other areas as well. Of course, your visit to Azerbaijan creates an opportunity to discuss broad issues of mutual interest,” the head of state emphasized.


