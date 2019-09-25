President Ilham Aliyev: "The highest level of transport conditions should be created in every part of our city"

“We pay great attention to transport sector because the comfort of citizens is above everything else,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the opening

“The state-of-the-art buses are purchased and very serious transportation and security measures are taken. It is necessary to continue this work. The highest level of transport conditions should be created in every part of our city,” the head of state added.

News.Az

