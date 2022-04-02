President Ilham Aliyev: The strong political ties between Azerbaijan and Italy formed a strong foundation of our partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The number of issues on the agenda is really growing. This is a very good sign of our cooperation. Of course, the strong political ties between our countries formed a strong foundation of our partnership,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio, News.az reports.

“In 2014 and 2020, we signed two important declarations on strategic partnership. This shows that there is a mutual interest to be close friends, and we are already close friends. Of course, I have very good memories of my visit to Italy two years ago and President Mattarella's visit to Azerbaijan in 2018. Visits, discussions and documents – all this shows that there are strong ties between our countries,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az