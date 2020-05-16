Ilham Aliyev: From a technical point of view the Summit of Turkic-speaking States and summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group went perfectly, although it was not easy

+ ↺ − 16 px

"You rightly pointed out that we used your excellent equipment for two important events. I can say that from a technical point of view both events went perfectly, although it was not easy. While the Summit of Turkic-speaking States covered only a few countries, there were over forty participants in the second event. International organizations were also present. By the way, it was the first time that the Non-Aligned Movement and the European Union participated in the same event."

News.Az reports that the due statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a videoconference with the heads of CISCO Company held on May 15.

The Head of State noted that this has never happened before:

"Azerbaijan has started these two important international events. Naturally, both of them were related to the coronavirus and the fight against it at the international level. I can tell you that the technical support was excellent. Thank you for this opportunity. We are currently taking this opportunity to speak with you. By the way, I can tell you that through your excellent system I have already had several conversations with my colleagues, that is, with heads of state. However, this is the first time I have talked to the heads of the company in this way. I think it is a pleasant coincidence that this is CISCO".

The President noted that it demonstrates a very close, strategic partnership between our countries: "The first company with which I have such a conversation is from the United States. By the way, I can tell you that yesterday I received a letter from President Trump. He congratulated me and Azerbaijani people on the upcoming Republic Day. In his message, President Trump writes that the United States and Azerbaijan have been working together for almost 30 years to ensure international security issues, diversification of energy supplies, political reforms. In the letter, he emphasizes that our two great nations will do even more work in the future. This is a very important manifestation of friendship between the United States and Azerbaijan".

News.Az