President Ilham Aliyev to meet with Armenian PM Pashinyan in Brussels

President Ilham Aliyev to meet with Armenian PM Pashinyan in Brussels

President Ilham Aliyev to meet with Armenian PM Pashinyan in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels on May 14, News.Az reports.

The talks will be held with the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The last meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Prague in October 2022 with the participation of President Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

News.Az