President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to share the same stance in foreign policy

“Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to share the same stance in foreign policy. Our joint activities related to foreign policy are of great importance for the region as well,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the factor of Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is very important for the development, stability and security of region.

