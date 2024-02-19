Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity has become important factor today

President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity has become important factor today

“The Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity has become an important factor today not only for the region but also for Eurasia,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports. 

The head of state noted following the tradition after presidential election, he once again made his first official visit to brotherly Turkey.


