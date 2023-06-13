President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity is a factor of stability, development and security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity, brotherhood – this is an international factor, a factor of stability, development and security, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

The head of state said: “The Turkish people`s trust in you in the presidential election once again demonstrates the high appreciation for your services to the Turkish people for many years. You know that you are very much loved in Azerbaijan. You are our dear guest.”

