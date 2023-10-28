President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye, which achieved its independence at the cost of the lives and blood of its martyrs, is a powerful state that has its say in global affairs

“The Republic of Türkiye, which achieved its independence at the cost of the lives and blood of its martyrs in a very complex and contradictory international situation, a hundred years on, is a strong and powerful state with an important position on the global political map that has its say in global affairs,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, News.az reports.

The head of state noted: “Ataturk's legacy, the brotherly Türkiye’s development path in the last 20 years, its tremendous achievements in all fields ranging from the world's leading army to high technology and innovation, as well as its confidence and reputation it has earned in the world, are all the result of your unwavering resolve, tireless work, and decisive and wise policy. The unequivocal support of your people for the line of strategic development you are implementing with great determination and the boundless trust and confidence in you are the most important factors that will ensure the future success and achievements of Türkiye.”

“As a brotherly country, we feel great pride and joy to see modern Türkiye getting stronger day by day and taking its rightful place in the ranks of the most advanced countries. The saying of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, “One nation, two states”, is an expression of brotherhood, unity and solidarity of our peoples that reflects the true essence of our bilateral relations. I would like to note with a sense of immense pride that as evidence of this philosophy, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are currently the closest countries and allies in the world,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

News.Az