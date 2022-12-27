President Ilham Aliyev viewed works done at Central Park Quarter of Baku White City

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of a number of buildings, highways and other infrastructure works have been completed at the Central Park Quarter of Baku White City, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the works done here, and laid the foundation stone for the Baku White City Karabakh Horses Complex.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov and Executive Director of the Baku White City project Ruslan Sadikhov informed the head of state of the works done in the Quarter.

The Karabakh Horses Square is located in the center of the Karabakh Horses Street, surrounded by eight-story residential buildings with modern facades.

President Ilham Aliyev planted a tree in the Karabakh Horses Square.

The head of state then laid the foundation stone for the Baku White City Karabakh Horses Complex.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the Karabakh Horses sculpture complex was installed in the center of the square. The Karabakh Horses sculpture complex is dedicated to the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of the Karabakh lands of Azerbaijan from 30 years of occupation. American sculptor Robert Summers was involved in the preparation of the complex consisting of seven Karabakh horses.

All conditions were created for the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the Karabakh Horses Street.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the Central Park Quarter of Baku White City by bus.

President Ilham Aliyev: We have reached our goal, there is already a city within a city.

Ruslan Sadikhov: Mashallah, Mr. President, all the foundations you have laid are successful. The White City is one of them. It is known worldwide as both a successful and a large environmental project. It is also highly trusted by the residents of Baku.

The head of state was also informed about the works to be done in the next years as part of the Baku White City project.

News.Az