President Ilham Aliyev views construction progress of “Istisu” mineral water bottling plant and “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction progress of the “Istisu” mineral water bottling plant and “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex in the Kalbajar district, News.Az reports.

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done.

Kalbajar “Istisu” mineral water bottling plant was built in 1981. The plant was closed at the end of 1991. The newly built “Istisu” plant will occupy an area of 7.800 square meters. The enterprise will employ nearly 100 people.

Glass and plastic packaging production lines supplied by a German company will be installed at the plant.

The head of state and the First Lady were also informed about the project of the “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex. Inaugurated in 1927, the sanatorium was considered the second largest resort in the former Azerbaijan SSR.

The “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex will cover a total area of 32,000 square meters. The complex will have 145 rooms and 10 cottages.

The SPA Center of the complex will have a thermal bath, therapeutic bath, doctor's room, including various therapeutic pools, procedure rooms, steam rooms, salt rooms and a beauty salon. The complex will also house restaurants, a children's entertainment center, game room, sports cafe, karaoke room and a cafeteria.

News.Az