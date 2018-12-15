President Ilham Aliyev views exhibition marking 90th anniversary of People’s Artist Tahir Salahov

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed an exhibition marking the 90th anniversary of People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes, world-renowned artist Tahir Salahov, AZERTAC reports.

Arranged at Baku Expo Center, the exhibition occupies a total area of 4,000 square metres.

The exhibition features nearly 80 carpets, 40 paintings and drawings, as well as around 350 photographs highlighting interesting moments of Tahir Salahov’s life and his meetings with famous scientists, artists and statesmen.

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva congratulated world-renowned artist Tahir Salahov on his 90th anniversary and wished him new successes.

News.Az

