President Ilham Aliyev visits Italy’s Embassy, offers condolences over death of Silvio Berlusconi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Embassy of the Italian Republic in the country to offer condolences over the death of former President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Silvio Berlusconi, News.Az reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Embassy of Italy.

Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri welcomed the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a book of condolence.

