President Ilham Aliyev: We are ready to start practical communications with representatives of Armenian community in Karabakh
We are ready to start practical communications with representatives of Armenian community in Karabakh, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.
“And today in front of Secretary Blinken, I told my Armenian colleague about that. But we can do it only when Russian citizen-criminal oligarch, a person who was involved in money laundering in Europe, Vardanyan is out of our territory,” the head of state added.