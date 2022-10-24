President Ilham Aliyev: We believe that after the Karabakh conflict, the time has come for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty

President Ilham Aliyev: We believe that after the Karabakh conflict, the time has come for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty

“As Prime Minister has mentioned, many issues were discussed today. The processes taking place in the region and issues related to security were at the center of our discussions,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Georgia, News.az reports.

“We believe that after the Karabakh conflict, the time has come for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty. At least this is our intention. We have laid down our proposals consisting of five main principles to the Armenian side. I do hope that the Armenian side will also show political will and sign the peace treaty with Azerbaijan on the basis of these fundamental principles recognized by the international community,” the head of state noted.

News.Az