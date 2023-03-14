President Ilham Aliyev: We have a plan to transform Nakhchivan into green energy zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have also a plan to transform Nakhchivan into a green energy zone, along with Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. There is a big potential of hydropower station building in Nakhchivan,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, News.Az reports.

“We will have some developments with respect to construction of the 500 megawatt solar power station. At the same time, traditional power station in Nakhchivan is also more than welcome because Nakhchivan has a great export potential. Because it borders Turkey and Iran, and in both countries there is a growing demand for electric energy,” the head of state noted.

News.Az