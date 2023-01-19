President Ilham Aliyev: We have the biggest fleet in Caspian

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The railroad connections, which we built relatively recently, and which we will expand now from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye and down to Europe, was inspired by our successful implementation of oil and gas pipeline projects. So, on this side of the corridor, I think everything is settled,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports.

“We have the biggest fleet in the Caspian with 53 vessels,” the head of state emphasized.

