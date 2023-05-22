President Ilham Aliyev: We reaffirmed our strategic partnership with Lithuania in a broad exchange of views today

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We discussed many important issues during a broad exchange of views today and once again reaffirmed our strategic partnership. Last year, President Nauseda was on an official visit to Azerbaijan, and this year I am paying an official visit to Lithuania. We also met in Davos earlier this year. So this in itself shows that a very active political dialogue is being conducted between us, and this dialogue is complemented with concrete results,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his statement to the press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, News.Az reports

Emphasizing that the agreements reached at the political level had a positive effect on all other areas, the head of state said, “We very much hope that things will go quickly in the fields of economy and trade, as well as at the political level, in the coming years. I am sure that today's business forum will be an important step in this direction.”

News.Az